BRIEF-Roche Announces EU Approval Of Venclyxto Plus Mabthera

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* ROCHE ANNOUNCES EU APPROVAL OF VENCLYXTO PLUS MABTHERA FOR PEOPLE WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKAEMIA

* APPROVAL IS BASED ON RANDOMISED PHASE III MURANO STUDY SHOWING THAT FIXED DURATION OF TREATMENT WITH VENCLYXTO PLUS MABTHERA IS WELL TOLERATED AND REDUCED RISK OF DISEASE PROGRESSION OR DEATH BY 83% COMPARED TO A CURRENT STANDARD OF CARE

* NEW COMBINATION PROVIDES A CHEMOTHERAPY-FREE OPTION FOR TREATING PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKAEMIA WHOSE DISEASE HAS RETURNED AFTER PREVIOUS TREATMENT