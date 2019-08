Aug 16 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* ROCHE - MONTHLY COST OF ROZLYTREK FOR ADULTS WITH ROS1-POSITIVE METASTATIC NSCLC & FOR ADULTS WITH NTRK FUSION-POSITIVE SOLID TUMOURS IS ABOUT $17,050

* ROCHE - ANNUAL COST OF TREATMENT WITH ROZLYTREK IS ABOUT $204,560