BRIEF-Roche Announces Polatuzumab Study Data On Lymphoma Treatment

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* LONGER-TERM FOLLOW-UP DATA DEMONSTRATE SUSTAINED BENEFIT OF POLATUZUMAB VEDOTIN-BASED TREATMENT IN RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY DIFFUSE LARGE B-CELL LYMPHOMA

* POLATUZUMAB VEDOTIN IN COMBINATION WITH MABTHERA/RITUXAN (RITUXIMAB) PLUS BENDAMUSTINE MORE THAN DOUBLED OVERALL SURVIVAL, COMPARED TO MABTHERA/RITUXAN PLUS BENDAMUSTINE ALONE IN THE PHASE IB/II GO29365 STUDY

* POLATUZUMAB VEDOTIN HAS THE POTENTIAL TO PROVIDE A PROMISING NEW TREATMENT OPTION AT FIRST RELAPSE

* RESULTS FROM THE GO29365 STUDY WILL BE SUBMITTED TO HEALTH AUTHORITIES AROUND THE WORLD FOR APPROVAL CONSIDERATION