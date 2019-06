BRIEF-Roche Announces Positive Data From Phase III Studies Of Xolair In Adults

June 3 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* XOLAIR (OMALIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED NASAL POLYPS AND CONGESTION SYMPTOMS IN ADULTS WITH CHRONIC RHINOSINUSITIS WITH NASAL POLYPS IN TWO PHASE III STUDIES

* PHASE III POLYP 1 AND POLYP 2 STUDIES OF XOLAIR IN ADULTS WITH CHRONIC RHINOSINUSITIS WITH NASAL POLYPS (CRSWNP) WITH INADEQUATE RESPONSE TO INTRANASAL CORTICOSTEROIDS MET BOTH CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS AND KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS

* IN BOTH STUDIES, XOLAIR SHOWED A SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS FDA-APPROVED INDICATIONS

* CRSWNP IMPACTS UP TO 4% OF PEOPLE WORLDWIDE, AND THE PREVALENCE INCREASES WITH AGE