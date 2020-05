BRIEF-Roche Antibody Test For Covid-19 Goes Live At More Than 20 Initial Lab Sites In The US

May 19 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* ROCHE HIGHLY ACCURATE ANTIBODY TEST FOR COVID-19 GOES LIVE AT MORE THAN 20 INITIAL LAB SITES IN THE US

* ROCHE - LABCORP & OTHER COMMERCIAL LABS WILL HAVE ABILITY TO PERFORM MORE THAN 2 MILLION TESTS PER WEEK BY JUNE

* ROCHE - PLANS IN NEXT SEVERAL WEEKS TO INCREASE TO MORE THAN 200 COMMERCIAL & HOSPITAL LAB SITES WITH ABILITY TO PERFORM MILLIONS OF TESTS PER WEEK

* ROCHE - HAS MORE THAN 3,000 ANALYZERS THAT PERFORM ANTIBODY TEST INSTALLED ACROSS UNITED STATES