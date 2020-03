March 16 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* ROCHE - HAS BEGUN SHIPPING FIRST ALLOTMENT OF ITS COBAS SARS-COV-2 TEST FOR COVID-19

* ROCHE - SHIPPING OF INITIAL 400,000 TEST KITS BEGAN ON MARCH 13, AND WILL BE COMPLETED THIS WEEK

* ROCHE - ROCHE PLANS TO SHIP AN ADDITIONAL 400,000 TESTS PER WEEK TO LABORATORY TESTING SITES