BRIEF-Roche Bobois FY Net Profit Group Share Up At 9.3 Million Euros

March 26 (Reuters) - ROCHE BOBOIS SA:

* AT 2019 YEAR-END, GROUP REVENUES CAME TO EUR 274.7M AT 31 DECEMBER 2019 COMPARED WITH EUR 257.0M AT 31 DECEMBER 2018, RISING 6.9% (+5.2% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES)

* FY CURRENT EBITDA EUR 45.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 22.4 MILLION YEAR AGO (‍IFRS (EURM) UNAUDITED DATA​)

* FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 9.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.3 MILLION YEAR AGO ‍IFRS (EURM) UNAUDITED DATA​)

* FY GROUP’S GROSS MARGIN IS UP 59.2% VERSUS 57.8% AT 31 DEC 2018

* END FY OPERATING CASH FLOWS AT EUR 51.3M POSTED A STRONG RISE, FACTORING IN A POSITIVE EUR 21.4M CONTRIBUTION FROM APPLICATION OF IFRS 16

* ON CORONAVIRUS : PRODUCTION IN FRANCE, ITALY AND PORTUGAL, AND DELIVERIES, WERE CARRIED ON NORMALLY UP TO MID-MARCH 2020

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IN VIEW OF EXCEPTIONAL CIRCUMSTANCES ROCHE BOBOIS HAS, SINCE MID-MARCH, BEEN PROGRESSIVELY CLOSING DOWN ALL ITS OWNED STORES IN FRANCE, EUROPE AND UNITED STATES/CANADA DURING THIS PERIOD

* IS EXPECTING A SIGNIFICANT, OR EVEN VERY SIGNIFICANT RETREAT IN ITS REVENUE FOR 2(ND) QUARTER 2020 AND IN INCOMING ORDERS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: NOTE THAT, FOR CUIR CENTER IN CHINA, SUPPLIERS’ FACTORIES ARE NOW OPERATING AT FULL SPEED

* THE GROUP IS EXPECTING A LENGTHENING OF DELIVERY TIMES FOR ORDERS BOOKED IN THE 1(ST) QUARTER OF 2020, BUT HAS RECORDED NO ORDER CANCELLATIONS

* AT END 2019, GROUP DISPOSABLE CASH HAD RISEN STRONGLY TO EUR 31.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 15.5 MILLION AT 31 DEC

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SIGNATURE OF SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT (SPA) CONNECTED WITH ACQUISITION OF AMERICAN FRANCHISEE STORES HAS BEEN POSTPONED

* THE GROUP REMAINS ALIGNED WITH ITS POLICY, PLANNING 5 TO 10 FRANCHISED STORE OPENINGS IN 2020

* GROUP’S FINANCIAL SOUNDNESS, WITH A STRONG AVAILABLE CASH POSITION, ARE STRENGTHS WITH WHICH TO MANAGE THIS UNEXPECTED CRISIS

* FY POSITIVE NET CASH (EXCLUDING LEASE LIABILITIES): EUR11.1M