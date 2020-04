April 28 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* ROCHE CANADA - HEALTH CANADA APPROVES ROZLYTREK (ENTRECTINIB) FOR NTRK GENE FUSION-POSITIVE SOLID TUMOURS IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC PATIENTS

* ROCHE CANADA - ON FEB 10, 2020, HEALTH CANADA, UNDER NOTICE OF COMPLIANCE WITH CONDITIONS (NOC/C) POLICY, APPROVED ROZLYTREK (ENTRECTINIB) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: