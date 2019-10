BRIEF-Roche CEO does not expect U.S. to slap tariffs on European drugs

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* CEO SAYS BELIEVES CONCERNS, REPORTS ABOUT U.S. TARIFFS IMPACT ON SWISS DRUGMAKERS ‘BASED ON WRONG FACTS’

* DRUGS DIVISION HEAD SAYS CHINA SALES HAVE GROWN MORE THAN 50% THIS YEAR, BELIEVES THIS YEAR “HIGH WATER MARK” FOR GROWT RATE

* CEO SAYS BIOSIMILARS IMPACT IS “IN LINE” WITH EXPECTATIONS

* DRUGS DIVISION HEAD SAYS CHINESE GROWTH COMES AS MABTHERA, HERCEPTIN EXPANDED GEOGRAPHICALLY INTO RURAL AREAS, BUT THAT “GREATER THAN 50%” GROWTH IS HARD TO ACHIEVE

* DRUGS DIVISION CHIEF EXPECTS SIGNIFICANT UPTAKE OF BIOSIMILARS IN UNITED STATES, BUT HAS NOT HAPPENED YET

* DRUGS DIVISION HEAD SAYS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT EUROPEAN GROWTH PROSPECTS FOLLOWING BIOSIMILARS IMPACT, “THE OUTLOOK IS VERY STRONG FOR EUROPE”

* CEO SAYS HAS NO EXPECTATION THAT UNITED STATES WILL IMPOSE TARIFFS ON PHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCTS FROM EUROPE