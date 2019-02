Feb 25 (Reuters) - Roche Holding Ag:

* CEO SAYS HAEMOPHILIA GENE THERAPY IS AN IMPORTANT PART OF SPARK ACQUISITION, BUT THAT DEAL “GOES BEYOND HAEMOPHILIA A” TO REST OF PORTFOLIO

* CEO SAYS FEELS NOW IS THE RIGHT TIME TO “STEP UP” AND EXTEND PORTFOLIO INTO GENE THERAPY

* CEO SAYS SEES HAEMOPHILIA GENE THERAPY, HEMLIBRA ARE COMPLEMENTARY PRODUCTS

* CEO SAYS ROCHE CONVINCED STEROID PROPHYLAXIS SUFFICIENT TO MITIGATE IMMUNE RESPONSE OBSERVED IN HAEMOPHILIA A GENE THERAPY FROM SPARK

* CEO SAYS DOES NOT SEE PRICING BENEFIT TO HAVING BOTH GENE THERAPY, HEMLIBRA FOR HAEMOPHILIA A

* CEO SAYS MUST FIND “SUSTAINABLE REIMBURSEMENT SCHEMES” FOR ONE-TIME GENE THERAPY, INCLUDING THE INTRODUCTION OF ANNUITIES BASED ON EFFICACY

* CEO SAYS SPARK’S HAEMOPHILIA A GENE THERAPY HAS POTENTIAL TO BE “BEST IN CLASS” BASED ON CLINICAL TRIALS, SAYS REST OF PORTFOLIO IS “DIFFERENTIATED”

* CEO SAYS SPARK DEALS WITH NOVARTIS, PFIZER WILL CONTINUE AFTER ROCHE ACQUISITION

* CEO SAYS GENE THERAPY CONTRIBUTIONS TO SALES WILL DEPEND ON SPARK PIPELINE EVOLUTION