July 25 (Reuters) - Roche Holding Ag:

* CEO SAYS VERY CONFIDENT WILL CLOSE SPARK TRANSACTION BY END OF 2019, CANNOT COMMENT ON ONGOING FTC REVIEW

* CEO SAYS EXPECTS MORE BIOSIMILAR IMPACT TOWARD END OF 2019

* CEO SAYS CONFIDENT CAN ANSWER ALL QUESTIONS ABOUT UK, US REVIEW OF SPARK ACQUISITION, SAYS DOES NOT SEE ANY DOWNSIDE FOR TRANSACTION DESPITE DELAY IN CLOSING

* CEO SAYS CANNOT COMMENT ON CONCERNS THAT SPARK ACQUISITION COULD LEAD TO SLOWDOWN OF DEVELOPMENT OF GENE THERAPY FOR HEMOPHILIA, SAYS “BOTTOM LINE” THEY ARE CONFIDENT WILL CLOSE TRANSACTION

* CEO SAYS COMMITTED TO SPARK TRANSACTION, PORTFOLIO OF SPARK "WITHOUT ANY QUESTION"