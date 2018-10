Oct 17 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* CEO SAYS HIS CONFIDENCE RISING QUARTER-BY-QUARTER THAT DRUGMAKER WILL CONTINUE SALES GROWTH IN 2019, BASED ON TRIAL RESULTS; “WE ARE SURE WE CAN OUTGROW THE IMPACT OF BIOSIMILARS”

* ROCHE HOLDING DRUGS HEAD SEES SLOWER BIOSIMILARS EROSION IN UNITED STATES COMPARED TO EUROPE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)