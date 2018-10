BRIEF-Roche CEO Says Confident In Ability To Sustain Growth Beyond 2018

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* SHARES SEEN RISING 1.9 PERCENT AFTER Q3 RESULTS - PREMARKET INDICATORS

* CEO SAYS CONFIDENT IN ABILITY TO CONTINUE GROWTH BEYOND 2018

* CEO SAYS NO PLANS TO CUT JOBS IN SWITZERLAND, HEAD COUNT HAS REMAINED STABLE OVER FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2018

* DRUGS HEAD SAYS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE THAT HERCEPTIN EROSION DUE TO BIOSIMILARS WILL MIRROR RITUXAN’S SALES DECLINE

* DRUGS HEAD EXPECTS MABTHERA/RITUXAN BIOSIMILARS TO ENTER IN US IN FIRST HALF OF 2019, HERCEPTIN BIOSIMILARS IN 2ND HALF OF 2019

* DRUGS HEAD EXPECTS PERJETA, KADCYLA TO ENABLE COMPANY TO GROW HER2 FRANCHISE THROUGH ENTRY OF HERCEPTIN BIOSIMILARS

* DRUGS HEAD SAYS RETURN RATES FOR OCREVUS PATIENTS IN MS ARE WITHIN RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS

* DRUGS HEAD SAYS EXPECTS GROWTH IN CHINA TO CONTINUE AS MORE MEDICINES APPROVED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)