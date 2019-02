BRIEF-Roche - CHMP Recommends Eu Approval Of Tecentriq

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* CHMP RECOMMENDS EU APPROVAL OF ROCHE’S TECENTRIQ IN COMBINATION WITH AVASTIN AND CHEMOTHERAPY AS AN INITIAL TREATMENT FOR LUNG CANCER

* EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY’S COMMITTEE FOR MEDICINAL PRODUCTS FOR HUMAN USE (CHMP) HAS RECOMMENDED THE APPROVAL OF TECENTRIQ® (ATEZOLIZUMAB), IN COMBINATION WITH AVASTIN, PACLITAXEL AND CARBOPLATIN, FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH METASTATIC NON-SQUAMOUS NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

* THE CHMP RECOMMENDATION IS BASED ON RESULTS FROM THE PHASE III IMPOWER150 STUDY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)