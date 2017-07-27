BRIEF-Roche confident it can offset biosimilars competition - CEO

July 27 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG
* Roche CEO says not seeing change in global drug pricing dynamics
* Roche says biosimilars competition going as expected
* Roche ceo says confident can compensate for entry of biosimilars
* Roche ceo says expects good dynamics for orcevus for rest of year
* Roche ceo says very pleased by aphinity trial results
* Roche ceo says hard to predict impact of u.s debate over healthcare legislation, remains confident about u.s. In general Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Shields)