FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Roche drugs chief says Ocrevus uptake to vary across countries
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 19, 2017 / 1:44 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Roche drugs chief says Ocrevus uptake to vary across countries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Roche Holding Ag

* CFO expects no impact from currencies on 2017 sales, core operating profit or eps

* Drugs chief Dan O‘Day says not ‘pulling back’ on impower 150 trial expectations, still awaiting data

* Drugs chief O‘Day says remains bullish for ACE910 for non-inhibitor haemophilia population

* Drugs chief says expects tecentriq sales to grow following european approval

* O‘Day says having good dialogue with regulatory authorities on ocrevus, expects positive chmp opinion before year’s end

* Drugs chief says Ocrevus uptake in Europe will vary from country to country, cannot compare with U.S. uptake Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.