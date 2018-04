April 19 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* ROCHE -RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM FDA OF ITS PMA SUPPLEMENT FOR COBAS EGFR MUTATION TEST V2 TO BE USED AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC TEST WITH TAGRISSO