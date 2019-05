May 6 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* ROCHE EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH BIO-TECHNE TO OFFER DRUG DISCOVERY RESEARCHERS NEW CHROMOGENIC DETECTION OPTIONS FOR MRNA ISH TISSUE ANALYSIS

* ROCHE - NEW ROCHE KITS INCLUDE DISCOVERY MRNA PURPLE HRP DETECTION KIT (RUO) AND DISCOVERY MRNA TEAL HRP DETECTION KIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: