Feb 19 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* GENENTECH ANNOUNCED THAT U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) HAS ACCEPTED COMPANY’S NEW DRUG APPLICATIONS (NDAS) AND GRANTED PRIORITY REVIEW FOR ENTRECTINIB

* FDA IS EXPECTED TO MAKE A DECISION ON APPROVAL BY AUGUST 18, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)