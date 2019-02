BRIEF-Roche: FDA Grants Priority Review To Genentech’S Polatuzumab Vedotin

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* GENETECH TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) HAS ACCEPTED COMPANY’S BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION (BLA) AND GRANTED PRIORITY REVIEW FOR POLATUZUMAB VEDOTIN IN COMBINATION WITH BENDAMUSTINE PLUS RITUXAN(® )(RITUXIMAB) (BR) FOR TREATMENT OF PEOPLE WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY (R/R) DIFFUSE LARGE B-CELL LYMPHOMA (DLBCL

* FDA IS EXPECTED TO MAKE A DECISION ON APPROVAL BY AUGUST 19, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)