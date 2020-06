June 19 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* ROCHE RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL FOR COBAS EZH2 MUTATION TEST AS A COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR PATIENTS WITH FOLLICULAR LYMPHOMA

* ROCHE - COBAS EZH2 MUTATION TEST EXPECTED TO BE COMMERCIALLY AVAILABLE IN U.S. LATER THIS YEAR

* ROCHE - U.S. FDA APPROVAL OF COBAS EZH2 MUTATION TEST AS A COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR TAZVERIK DEVELOPED BY EPIZYME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: