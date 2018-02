BRIEF-Roche gets shares in Ignyta tender offer

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* SAYS ROCHE PURCHASES SHARES IN TENDER OFFER FOR IGNYTA, INC.

* SAYS APPROXIMATELY 57,372,887 SHARES OF IGNYTA’S COMMON STOCK WERE VALIDLY TENDERED AND NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN IN THE TENDER OFFER

* SAYS THIS REPRESENTS APPROXIMATELY 84.71% OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES OF IGNYTA’S COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING

* SAYS IN ADDITION, ROCHE HAS BEEN ADVISED BY THE DEPOSITARY THAT A TOTAL OF 3,453,623 SHARES WERE TENDERED BY NOTICE OF GUARANTEED DELIVERY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)