BRIEF-Roche Gives Update On Ocrevus Studies

April 28 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* NEW 6-YEAR DATA FOR ROCHE’S OCREVUS (OCRELIZUMAB) SHOW EARLIER TREATMENT INITIATION NEARLY HALVES RISK OF NEEDING WALKING AID IN RELAPSING MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS

* POST-HOC ANALYSIS FROM 6 YEARS OF PHASE III OPEN-LABEL EXTENSION STUDIES

* SEPARATE ANALYSIS SHOWED OCREVUS SLOWED THALAMIC VOLUME LOSS IN PATIENTS WITH RMS AND PRIMARY PROGRESSIVE MS (PPMS) VERSUS. INTERFERON BETA-1A AND PLACEBO, RESPECTIVELY