BRIEF-Roche Gives Update On Perjeta Breast Cancer Treatment

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* APHINITY SIX-YEAR RESULTS STRENGTHEN EVIDENCE OF CLINICAL BENEFIT WITH ROCHE’S PERJETA-BASED REGIMEN

* GREATEST IMPROVEMENT IN INVASIVE DISEASE-FREE SURVIVAL (IDFS) REMAINS IN PATIENTS AT HIGH RISK OF RECURRENCE

* WITH LONGER FOLLOW-UP, TREATMENT EFFECT IS SEEN REGARDLESS OF HORMONE RECEPTOR STATUS

* FEWER DEATHS SEEN IN PERJETA-BASED REGIMEN ARM, HOWEVER OVERALL SURVIVAL DATA REMAIN IMMATURE AND STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE HAS NOT BEEN REACHED AT THIS INTERIM ANALYSIS