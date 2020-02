BRIEF-Roche Gives Update On Tecentriq For Treatment Of Liver Cancer

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* ROCHE TO PRESENT NEW DATA ON TECENTRIQ IN COMBINATION WITH AVASTIN THAT SHOWS IMPROVEMENT IN OVERALL SURVIVAL FOR CHINESE PATIENTS WITH THE MOST COMMON FORM OF LIVER CANCER

* OVERALL SURVIVAL OUTCOMES FOR CHINESE PATIENTS TREATED WITH THE COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN ARE CONSISTENT WITH THE OVERALL SURVIVAL REPORTED FOR THE GLOBAL PATIENT POPULATION OF THE IMBRAVE150 STUDY

* IMBRAVE150 IS THE FIRST CANCER IMMUNOTHERAPY STUDY TO SHOW AN IMPROVEMENT IN OVERALL SURVIVAL AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL IN PEOPLE WITH UNRESECTABLE HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA COMPARED WITH SORAFENIB