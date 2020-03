March 23 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* ROCHE ANNOUNCES VENCLEXTA/VENCLYXTO COMBINATION IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PEOPLE WITH PREVIOUSLY UNTREATED ACUTE MYELOID LEUKAEMIA

* PHASE III VIALE-A STUDY SHOWED VENCLEXTA/VENCLYXTO PLUS AZACITIDINE HELPED PEOPLE WITH THE MOST COMMON TYPE OF AGGRESSIVE LEUKAEMIA IN ADULTS LIVE LONGER COMPARED TO AZACITIDINE ALONE