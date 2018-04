BRIEF-Roche Holding AG CEO Says Very Confident We Can Grow In Spite Of The Entry Of Biosimilars

April 26 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* CEO SAYS CONFIDENT OF ROCHE’S ABILITY TO CONTINUE GROWTH BEYOND 2018 DESPITE BIOSIMILAR ENTRIES

* CEO SAYS INCREASE IN GUIDANCE IS FOR BOTH SALES AND EPS

* DRUG DIVISION CHIEF SAYS RITUXAN DECLINE IN EUROPE WAS BROADLY EXPECTED, SEES EUROPEAN EROSION TO CONTINUE IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR COUPLED WITH ARRIVAL OF FIRST HERCEPTIN COPY

* DRUG DIVISION CHIEF SAYS STILL CONFIDENT CAN COMPENSATE FOR BIOSIMILAR EROSION OF OLDER DRUGS

* DRUG DIVISION CHIEF SEES CONTINUED STRONG OCREVUS GROWTH

* CEO SAYS WE ARE ON THE CONSTANT LOOKOUT FOR NEW TECHNOLOGIES, WE SCREEN THE MARKET FOR OPPORTUNITIES

* CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO LOOK FOR BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS

* CEO SAYS TYPICALLY DOES NOT MAKE SENSE TO PURSUE LATE-STAGE TRANSACTIONS THAT END UP IN BIDDING PROCESS, CLEARLY HAS FOCUS ON EARLIER STAGE ASSETS

* CEO SAYS HAS 15 NEW MOLECULAR ENTITITES IN LATE STAGE PORTFOLIO

* CEO SAYS VERY CONFIDENT WE CAN GROW IN SPITE OF THE ENTRY OF BIOSIMILARS