BRIEF-Roche Holding AG Fixed-Dose Combination Administered Under Skin In Just Minutes, Compared To Hours With Intravenous Administration, Significantly Reducing Time Spent Receiving Treatment

Roche Holding AG:

* ROCHE’S FIXED-DOSE SUBCUTANEOUS COMBINATION OF PERJETA AND HERCEPTIN COMPARABLE TO INTRAVENOUS FORMULATIONS IN PEOPLE WITH HER2-POSITIVE BREAST CANCER

* PHASE III FEDERICA STUDY SHOWED NON-INFERIOR PHARMACOKINETICS AND COMPARABLE EFFICACY AND SAFETY WITH FIXED-DOSE COMBINATION WHEN COMPARED TO INTRAVENOUS FORMULATIONS

* FIXED-DOSE COMBINATION ADMINISTERED UNDER SKIN IN JUST MINUTES, COMPARED TO HOURS WITH INTRAVENOUS ADMINISTRATION, SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCING TIME SPENT RECEIVING TREATMENT