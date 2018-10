BRIEF-Roche Holding AG - Randomized Phase III CLL14 Study Met Its Primary Endpoint

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* PHASE III DATA SHOWED THAT VENCLEXTA PLUS GAZYVA REDUCED THE RISK OF DISEASE WORSENING OR DEATH IN PEOPLE WITH PREVIOUSLY UNTREATED CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA WITH CO-MORBIDITIES

* ROCHE HOLDING AG - DATA WILL BE SUBMITTED TO HEALTH AUTHORITIES AND PRESENTED AT AN UPCOMING MEDICAL MEETING

* ROCHE HOLDING AG - RANDOMIZED PHASE III CLL14 STUDY SHOWED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN RISK OF DISEASE WORSENING OR DEATH

* ROCHE HOLDING AG - RANDOMIZED PHASE III CLL14 STUDY MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT