* SAYS U.S. DISTRICT COURT ISSUED A FINAL JUDGMENT IN FAVOR OF GENENTECH AND AGAINST SHIRE IN HEMLIBRA PATENT LAWSUIT, STATING HEMLIBRA DOES NOT INFRINGE SHIRE’S PATENT

* SAYS SINCE THE CASE HAS BEEN RESOLVED IN FAVOR OF ITS GENENTECH UNIT, THERE IS NO LONGER A TRIAL SCHEDULED FOR SEPTEMBER 2019

* SAYS CONFIDENT THAT PATIENT ACCESS TO HEMLIBRA IN THE U.S. WILL NOT BE AFFECTED AS A RESULT OF THIS LEGAL MATTER