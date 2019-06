June 4 (Reuters) - ROCHE HOLDING AG:

* PIVOTAL PHASE III CLL14 RESULTS FOR VENCLEXTA/VENCLYXTO IN COMBINATION WITH GAZYVA/GAZYVARO FOR CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKAEMIA PRESENTED AT ASCO 2019 AND PUBLISHED IN THE NEW ENGLAND JOURNAL OF MEDICINE

* VENCLEXTA/VENCLYXTO PLUS GAZYVA/GAZYVARO SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS ACROSS MULTIPLE MEASURES COMPARED TO GAZYVA/GAZYVARO PLUS CHLORAMBUCIL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)