June 11 (Reuters) - ROCHE HOLDING AG:

* GENENTECH’S GAZYVA (OBINUTUZUMAB) DELIVERS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FOR PHASE II LUPUS NEPHRITIS STUDY

* PHASE II STUDY MET BOTH PRIMARY AND KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS

* NOBILITY SHOWED THAT GAZYVA HELPED MORE PATIENTS ACHIEVE A COMPLETE RENAL RESPONSE WHEN ADDED TO STANDARD OF CARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)