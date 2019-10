Oct 18 (Reuters) - Roche Holding Ag:

* ROCHE ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF XOFLUZA (BALOXAVIR MARBOXIL) FOR PEOPLE AT HIGH RISK OF DEVELOPING INFLUENZA-RELATED COMPLICATIONS

* XOFLUZA IS THE FIRST AND ONLY ANTIVIRAL MEDICINE INDICATED SPECIFICALLY FOR PATIENTS AT HIGH RISK OF DEVELOPING SERIOUS COMPLICATIONS FROM INFLUENZA Source text: [bit.ly/2P3OKDM] Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)