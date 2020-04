BRIEF-Roche Holding Provides Regulatory Update On Risdiplam For Treatment Of Spinal Muscular Atrophy

April 7 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* ROCHE PROVIDES REGULATORY UPDATE ON RISDIPLAM FOR TREATMENT OF SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY (SMA)

* U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) EXTENDS REVIEW TIME FOR RISDIPLAM

* ROCHE HAS SUBMITTED FILING APPLICATIONS FOR RISDIPLAM IN SEVEN COUNTRIES WITH SUBMISSION IN CHINA IMMINENT

* ROCHE - ON TRACK TO SUBMIT A MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION (MAA) TO EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY IN MID-2020 AS WELL AS OTHER INTERNATIONAL MARKETS