BRIEF-Roche Holding Reports Analysis Of Ocrevus Phase IIIb Study

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* POST-HOC ANALYSIS FROM A PHASE III OPEN-LABEL EXTENSION STUDY SHOWED A 42 PERCENT REDUCTION IN RISK OF PPMS PATIENTS NEEDING A WHEELCHAIR AFTER 6.5 YEARS OF OCREVUS TREATMENT COMPARED WITH PATIENTS WHO STARTED OCREVUS AFTER DOUBLE-BLIND PERIOD

* INTERIM ANALYSIS OF PHASE IIIB STUDY SHOWS 87 PERCENT OF PATIENTS WITH SUBOPTIMAL RESPONSE TO PREVIOUS TREATMENT HAD NO EVIDENCE OF DISEASE ACTIVITY ONE YEAR AFTER SWITCHING TO OCREVUS Source text: [bit.ly/2kIS6Q2] Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)