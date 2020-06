BRIEF-Roche Holding Says Tecentriq With Chemotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint

June 18 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* ROCHE’S TECENTRIQ IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY (INCLUDING ABRAXANE) MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF IMPROVED PATHOLOGICAL COMPLETE RESPONSE, REGARDLESS OF PD-L1 STATUS, AS INITIAL TREATMENT FOR PEOPLE WITH EARLY TRIPLE-NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER

* IMPASSION031 DATA WILL BE DISCUSSED WITH HEALTH AUTHORITIES GLOBALLY, INCLUDING US FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION AND EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY

* STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT AND CLINICALLY MEANINGFUL IMPROVEMENT IN PATHOLOGICAL COMPLETE RESPONSE (PCR) FOR TREATMENT OF PEOPLE WITH EARLY TRIPLE-NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER (TNBC), REGARDLESS OF PD-L1 EXPRESSION

* FEWER PATIENTS WHO RECEIVED TECENTRIQ COMBINATION AS A NEOADJUVANT (BEFORE SURGERY) TREATMENT HAD EVIDENCE OF TUMOUR TISSUE DETECTABLE AT TIME OF SURGERY

* IMPASSION031 STUDY IS SECOND POSITIVE PHASE III STUDY FROM ROCHE