BRIEF-Roche Launches Algorithm For Diagnosing Lung Cancer

June 26 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* ROCHE IMPROVES SPEED AND ACCURACY OF NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER DIAGNOSIS WITH LAUNCH OF AUTOMATED DIGITAL PATHOLOGY ALGORITHM

* UPATH PD-L1 (SP263) IMAGE ANALYSIS USES AUTOMATED PRE-COMPUTING AND ONE-CLICK SCORING TO ENABLE QUICKER AND ACCURATE DETECTION AND MEASUREMENT OF TUMOUR CELL STAINING POSITIVITY

* FASTER, MORE ACCURATE DIAGNOSES ARE CRITICAL WITH NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER, WHICH ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 85 PERCENT OF ALL LUNG CANCER CASES