BRIEF-Roche Launches Assay To Be Used Across Multiple Tumor Types

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* ROCHE LAUNCHES FIRST IVD PAN-TRK IMMUNOHISTOCHEMISTRY ASSAY

* VENTANA PAN-TRK (EPR17341) ASSAY IS FIRST ASSAY OF ITS TYPE TO DETECT TROPOMYOSIN RECEPTOR KINASE (TRK) WITH ANTICIPATED USE ACROSS MULTIPLE SOLID TUMOR TYPES

* ASSAY IS EXPECTED TO PROVIDE IMPROVED DATA ON PREVALENCE OF TRK PROTEINS IN TUMOR TISSUE STUDIES

* SIGNIFICANCE OF TRK FUSION PROTEINS IS CURRENTLY BEING INVESTIGATED IN VARIOUS CANCER INDICATIONS