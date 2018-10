Oct 15 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* ROCHE LAUNCHES NGS AVENIO TUMOR TISSUE ANALYSIS KITS FOR ONCOLOGY RESEARCH

* TUMOR TISSUE ANALYSIS KITS ENABLE RESEARCHERS BY PROVIDING RELEVANT PANEL CONTENT THAT COVER ALL FOUR MUTATION CLASSES TO SUPPORT WIDE VARIETY OF CASES THAT REQUIRE GENOMIC PROFILING