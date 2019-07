BRIEF-Roche Presents Data For Hemlibra At ISTH 2019 Congress

July 9 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* NEW ANALYSES FROM PHASE III HAVEN STUDIES SUPPORT HEMLIBRA’S SUSTAINED EFFICACY, SAFETY AND QUALITY OF LIFE BENEFIT IN PEOPLE WITH HAEMOPHILIA A, WITH AND WITHOUT FACTOR VIII INHIBITORS

* FIRST DATA OF PHASE IIIB STASEY STUDY REINFORCES SAFETY PROFILE OF HEMLIBRA SEEN IN PIVOTAL HAVEN 1 CLINICAL TRIAL

* NEW ANALYSIS OF PIVOTAL DATA SUGGESTS ADDITIONAL FACTOR TREATMENT MAY NOT BE NEEDED FOR PEOPLE ON HEMLIBRA UNDERGOING CERTAIN MINOR SURGERY Source text for Eikon: [tinyurl.com/yy4gjzzd] Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)