BRIEF-Roche Presents New Data From Its Oncology Portfolio At European Oncology Congress

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* ROCHE TO PRESENT NEW DATA FROM ITS BROAD ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO AT EUROPEAN SOCIETY FOR MEDICAL ONCOLOGY 2019 CONGRESS

* FIRST POSITIVE RESULTS FROM A PHASE III CANCER IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBINATION STUDY IN PEOPLE WITH PREVIOUSLY UNTREATED ADVANCED BLADDER CANCER

* FIRST RESULTS FROM BFAST STUDY TESTING FOUNDATION MEDICINE’S FOUNDATIONONE® LIQUID BIOPSY ASSAY TO IDENTIFY PATIENTS WHO MAY BE ELIGIBLE FOR ALECENSA® (ALECTINIB)

* FIRST RESULTS FROM POSITIVE PHASE III IMPOWER110 STUDY OF TECENTRIQ® (ATEZOLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY AS AN INITIAL TREATMENT FOR ADVANCED LUNG CANCER Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)