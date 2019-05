BRIEF-Roche Presents New Ocrevus Data

May 8 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* ROCHE TO PRESENT NEW OCREVUS (OCRELIZUMAB) DATA ANALYSES SHOWING SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION OF DISABILITY PROGRESSION IN RELAPSING AND PRIMARY PROGRESSIVE MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS AT THE AAN ANNUAL MEETING

* NEW ANALYSES SHOW THE EFFECT OF OCREVUS ON REDUCING THE RISK OF DISABILITY PROGRESSION IS ASSOCIATED WITH EXPOSURE AND LOWER B-CELL LEVELS

* LONG-TERM DATA IN RMS AND PPMS SHOW THAT EARLIER TREATMENT WITH OCREVUS SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED THE RISK OF PERMANENT DISABILITY PROGRESSION