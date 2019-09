BRIEF-Roche Presents Positive Study Results For One-Dose Xofluza In Children With Flu

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* ROCHE PRESENTS POSITIVE PHASE III STUDY RESULTS FOR ONE-DOSE XOFLUZA IN CHILDREN WITH FLU

* XOFLUZA WAS ADMINISTERED AS A NEW ONE-DOSE ORAL SUSPENSION, A POTENTIALLY MORE CONVENIENT TREATMENT OPTION FOR CHILDREN

* XOFLUZA WAS COMPARABLE TO OSELTAMIVIR IN RELATION TO KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS, INCLUDING TIME TO ALLEVIATION OF INFLUENZA SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS (MEDIAN 138.1 HOURS VERSUS. 150.0 HOURS)