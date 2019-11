Nov 11 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* ANNOUNCES DATA FROM PHASE II NOBILITY STUDY, INVESTIGATING THE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF GAZYVA

* GAZYVA, IN COMBINATION WITH STANDARD OF CARE, MORE THAN DOUBLES PERCENTAGE OF LUPUS NEPHRITIS PATIENTS ACHIEVING COMPLETE RENAL RESPONSE, COMPARED TO STANDARD OF CARE ALONE