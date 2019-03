March 18 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* ROCHE TO PRESENT RESULTS OF THE LARGEST SAFETY STUDY OF ITS KIND WITH TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC BLADDER CANCER

* SAUL STUDY EVALUATED SAFETY OF TECENTRIQ IN APPROXIMATELY 1000 PATIENTS WITH LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CARCINOMA

* DATA FROM STUDY SHOWED THAT SAFETY AND EFFICACY WERE CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS STUDIES