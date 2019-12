Dec 13 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* POSITIVE PHASE III STUDY RESULTS FOR TECENTRIQ PLUS COTELLIC AND ZELBORAF IN PEOPLE WITH PREVIOUSLY UNTREATED BRAF V600 MUTATION-POSITIVE ADVANCED MELANOMA

* A SIGNIFICANT AND CLINICALLY MEANINGFUL IMPROVEMENT IN PFS WAS DEMONSTRATED IN STUDY Source text: [bit.ly/2EdWHju] Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)