March 11 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* ROCHE RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL FOR CINTEC PLUS CYTOLOGY TEST TO AID CLINICIANS IN IMPROVING CERVICAL CANCER PREVENTION

* NEXT-GENERATION CYTOLOGY TEST PROVIDES ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FOR HPV-POSITIVE WOMEN WHO MAY HAVE CERVICAL PRE-CANCER