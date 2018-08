Aug 23 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* ROCHE RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL FOR COBAS EGFR MUTATION TEST V2 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC WITH IRESSA (GEFITINIB) IN FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER (NSCLC)

* ROCHE HOLDING AG - APPROVAL FOR USE OF EITHER TUMOUR TISSUE OR PLASMA BIOPSY PROVIDES PATIENTS AND CLINICIANS A NON-INVASIVE SAMPLE COLLECTION OPTION