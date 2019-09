Sept 16 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* ROCHE RECEIVES FDA CLEARANCE FOR COBAS PRO INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS DESIGNED TO HELP LABS DELIVER FASTER RESULTS TO PATIENTS

* ROCHE DIAGNOSTICS ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT US FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) HAS CLEARED ITS COBAS PROⓇ INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS, A NEW GENERATION OF SERUM WORK AREA (CLINICAL CHEMISTRY AND IMMUNOCHEMISTRY) LABORATORY SOLUTION, DESIGNED TO OPTIMIZE LAB OPERATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)