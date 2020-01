BRIEF-Roche Receives Positive CHMP Opinion For Lymphocytic Leukaemia Drug

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* ROCHE ANNOUNCES CHMP RECOMMENDATION FOR EU APPROVAL OF VENCLYXTO PLUS GAZYVARO FOR PEOPLE WITH UNTREATED CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKAEMIA

* POSITIVE CHMP RECOMMENDATION BASED ON PIVOTAL PHASE III CLL14 STUDY SHOWING THAT FIXED DURATION OF TREATMENT WITH VENCLYXTO PLUS GAZYVARO REDUCED RISK OF DISEASE PROGRESSION OR DEATH BY 65% COMPARED TO CURRENT STANDARD-OF-CARE

* VENCLYXTO IN COMBINATION WITH GAZYVARO REPRESENTS A POTENTIAL NEW, FIXED 12-MONTH, CHEMOTHERAPY-FREE OPTION FOR PEOPLE WITH PREVIOUSLY UNTREATED CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKAEMIA